Are Home Depot Moving Boxes Free & What Sizes Does It Offer?
Home Depot doesn't just hand out its moving boxes for free, but it does have a wide variety of sizes and types of boxes for you to choose from. All in all, the store's assortment of moving boxes covers just about every packing scenario imaginable. They range anywhere from under two dollars or a small standard box to nearly fifty for an extra-large TV box, with some stores offering bulk discounts depending on availability. Other specialty options, such as dish kits, wardrobe boxes, and expandable TV and picture frame containers, are also available, but pricing for these will also vary depending on size.
If you want free moving boxes, you're better off checking your local Facebook Marketplace for people looking to get rid of theirs. Some have also had luck asking their nearest grocery store if they can have any empty boxes to spare. (Though these might not be as conveniently sized or shaped as Home Depot's selection.)
Sizing and pricing for Home Depot moving boxes
Just like U-Haul truck sizes, moving boxes aren't one-size-fits-all. Home Depot's standard moving boxes come in four main sizes: small (10 x 16 x 12 inches) for $1.78, medium (16 x 20 x 15 inches) for $2.28, large (16 x 26 x 15 inches) for $2.78, and extra-large (20 x 24 x 20 inches) for $3.78.
For heavier or more fragile items, Home Depot also offers heavy-duty versions of the same sizes. Prices start at $2.78 for the small size and increase to $7.48 for extra-large. These heavy-duty boxes are double-walled, making them better for long-distance moves or stacked storage.
The hardware store also has wardrobe boxes in a few different sizes, complete with metal bars for hanging clothes. This is in addition to dish kits with built-in partitions, file boxes for important documents, and expandable boxes designed for framed artwork or flat screen TVs (because you should never transport TVs laying down). Sizes and pricing will vary depending on availability, with the most expensive non-bundled product being the extra-large TV and picture frame box at $49.98.
How many boxes (and how much money) for a typical move?
With locations across the United States in addition to online order pickup and shipping options, Home Depot customers can buy their boxes individually, in packs, or even in bulk. The company's return policy means they'll give you your money back within 90 days if you overestimate and end up with unused boxes. (And while you're there, check out some Ryobi tools you'll want to have while moving.)
General guidelines suggest at least 10 to 20 boxes for a studio apartment, at least 20 to 40 for a one-bedroom, at least 40 to 60 for a two-bedroom, and 60 or more for a home. It might feel like you're going overboard, but it's probably best to have more and not need them than to come up short and pack your valuables unsafely or inconveniently.
However many boxes you need (and what sizes are best for your move) will depend on the size of the place you're trying to pack up. For example, a 700 square foot apartment could get by with 25 or 30 boxes. That'd run you about $70 for medium boxes and no bulk discount. However, a 2,000-square-foot house might need over a hundred. Looking at medium boxes, you might expect to pay closer to $250. (And these estimates don't account for heavy-duty or specialty boxes, either.) It's no bargain, but it's worth it for peace of mind for your belongings.