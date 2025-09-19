Are Home Depot Moving Boxes Free & What Sizes Does It Offer?

With locations across the United States in addition to online order pickup and shipping options, Home Depot customers can buy their boxes individually, in packs, or even in bulk. The company's return policy means they'll give you your money back within 90 days if you overestimate and end up with unused boxes. (And while you're there, check out some Ryobi tools you'll want to have while moving.)

General guidelines suggest at least 10 to 20 boxes for a studio apartment, at least 20 to 40 for a one-bedroom, at least 40 to 60 for a two-bedroom, and 60 or more for a home. It might feel like you're going overboard, but it's probably best to have more and not need them than to come up short and pack your valuables unsafely or inconveniently.

However many boxes you need (and what sizes are best for your move) will depend on the size of the place you're trying to pack up. For example, a 700 square foot apartment could get by with 25 or 30 boxes. That'd run you about $70 for medium boxes and no bulk discount. However, a 2,000-square-foot house might need over a hundred. Looking at medium boxes, you might expect to pay closer to $250. (And these estimates don't account for heavy-duty or specialty boxes, either.) It's no bargain, but it's worth it for peace of mind for your belongings.