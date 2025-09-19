Here's How To Use Your Car's High Beams The Right Way

Used correctly, high beams can punch your visibility out to roughly 350 to 400 feet, a huge leap from the 200 to 300 feet your low beams provide. That extra distance is your best friend on deserted rural roads or empty highways, giving you more time to spot a deer, debris, or a pedestrian. You should flip them on whenever you're on a poorly lit road and there are no other vehicles in sight.

The real skill isn't knowing when to turn them on but knowing when to kill them. This is where people mess up. The moment you see the headlights of an oncoming car, you need to switch back to your low beams. The widely accepted rule in the U.S. is to dim your lights when an approaching vehicle is within 500 feet. The same goes for when you're following someone. Blasting their rearview and side mirrors with your high beams is distracting and dangerous.

There are also situations where you should never use them. Avoid high beams in bad weather like heavy fog, rain, or snow. The intense light just reflects off the water droplets in the air, creating a blinding sheet of light that makes it even harder to see — though thankfully, there are ways to reduce glare. Your low beams are actually the better option in these conditions. Fog lights are an even more effective option here. Also, don't use highs on curvy roads, where you could pop around a bend and unexpectedly blind someone. To know if they're on, look for the little blue sideways jellyfish symbol on your dashboard. But while following these rules is crucial, it only addresses half of the problem. The other half is the hardware itself.