5 Reasons Owners Say You Should Steer Clear Of The 2015 Chevy Silverado

The Chevy Silverado has been one of America's best-selling half-ton pickups for decades, but not every model year has earned that reputation through reliability. Every truck has its bad years, but the third-generation (K2) Silverado — built from 2014 to 2018 — has become known for all the wrong reasons. And within that run, the 2015 model year stands out. It has been the subject of 23 separate NHTSA recalls, covering everything from brakes and steering to seat belts and software glitches.

Common trouble spots include brake assist loss from a failing vacuum pump, collapsed AFM lifters on V8s, steering assist that drops out unexpectedly, A/C condensers that leak and quit cooling, and rear defrosters capable of overheating and shattering glass. Each has either a recall, special coverage, or a run of technical bulletins, plus years of corroborating forum threads. But the tricky part about recalls is that not every affected truck gets repaired, leaving many problems to resurface years later.

That's why the 2015 Silverado still draws warnings across forums like Reddit and GM-Trucks.com, where later buyers recount picking up one used between 2021 and 2025 only to face those same expensive, safety-critical defects within months. With over 600,000 units sold in 2015 alone, the pool of affected Silverados is enormous, and the odds of inheriting a truck with those headaches are high enough that many buyers now flag this specific model year as one to avoid.