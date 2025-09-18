What Is The Biggest Battery Milwaukee Makes And How Much Runtime Does It Have?

Milwaukee power tools feature a range of battery options spread among several cordless tool systems. The diminutive M4 battery is the smallest. Its 4-volt power output and 2.0 Ah of storage capacity is designed to power Milwaukee's electric screwdriver. Other Milwaukee cordless tool systems include the 12-volt M12, 18-volt M18, and 72-volt MX Fuel.

When determining which Milwaukee battery is the biggest, you need to know that Milwaukee's MX Fuel cordless tool system is designed for heavy-duty work. With that in mind, it's easy to guess that the biggest example will come from the MX Fuel system. There are at least four different batteries in the MX Fuel lineup, with storage capacities ranging from 3Ah to 12Ah. While they all have roughly the same external dimensions, the MX Fuel RedLithium Forge HD12.0 Battery Pack is the biggest, and heaviest, battery that Milwaukee makes.

According to information provided by Milwaukee Tool, the MX Fuel HD12.0 Battery weighs an impressive 13.3 pounds and resides in a case measuring 10.8 inches in length, 7.1 inches wide, and 4.6 inches tall. That's a significant difference compared to the biggest Milwaukee M18 battery, the M18 RedLithium Forge HD12.0 Battery Pack. While both batteries feature 12.0Ah of storage capacity, the M18 version weighs just 3.3 pounds. It's also much smaller, measuring 5.8 inches long, 3.4 inches wide, and 4.1 inches high.