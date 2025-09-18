What's The Most Difficult Cruiser Motorcycle To Ride? Here's What Riders Say

Although the film "Easy Rider" may portray otherwise, cruiser motorcycles are not always easy to ride. Cruiser subtypes include choppers, bobbers, and power cruisers, none of which are exceptionally geared towards beginners. Instead, cruiser designs typically prioritize aesthetics, power, and comfort from a relaxed, low-riding position. Such characteristics often give the bikes low maneuverability, and their high-torque engines can be difficult to tame.

There's no universal agreement about which specific cruiser model is the most difficult to ride, but that doesn't mean riders aren't opinionated. Across online sources, from review sites, blog posts, and forum discussions, cruisers like the Indian Roadmaster and the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy are frequently mentioned as some of the least beginner-friendly cruisers. However, the cruiser that fulfills all of the traits for riding difficulty is the Suzuki Boulevard M109R.

Not only is the Boulevard M109R one of the heaviest bikes that only skilled riders can handle, but it also checks all the other boxes for difficulty, like high torque, large size, and a wide rear tire width that makes handling on turns daunting. While the Suzuki Boulevard line may not get as much attention as the Roadmaster or the Fat Boy, a comparison of rider reviews reveals a common consensus about this heavy-set Suzuki cruiser: riding one requires advanced skill.