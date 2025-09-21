Everything You Need For A DIY DeWalt Train Horn

Ever wanted to be able to make a truly massive sound without much effort? Regardless of what your reason for it is – crowd management, unconventional sound design, DIY experiments with your kids, or just plain fun – you could be in the market for a new noisemaker. If you've got a spare power drill, or don't mind picking one up, you might even have some of what you need lying around to make a DIY train horn at home.

This DIY train horn kit from BossHorn is packed with everything you'd need to transform your DeWalt into a super-powerful, 140 decibel (dB) instrument. It comes loaded with four trumpets, a compressor, an air pipe, a harness, and a remote control plus receiver, alongside all the necessary screws and bolts for mounting it onto your drill. The kit comes in at about $160 — although you will of course need to factor in the price of your DeWalt impact driver on top of that — and is available in black, chrome, or red.

Looking for something a little louder? BossHorn also has an "Extreme Trumpet Upgrade" available, so you can push it all the way up to 150 dB. Just be mindful about noise pollution and any quiet zones, which are sometimes the reason why actual train honks are limited in some areas. Be sure to make use of the wireless remote control, too, so you can trigger the horn from a comfortable distance without running the risk of causing any damage to your hearing.