NFC Tags Vs. Smart Buttons: Which Is Better For Your Smart Home?

Creating your ideal smart home environment requires both understanding what aspects of your life benefit the most from optimization and finding the right tools to make it happen. But perhaps, some of the easiest and most affordable ways to make any home smarter are smart buttons and NFC tags. Both smart buttons and NFC tags give you access to a ton of smart features, let you be flexible with where you place them, trigger a host of possible routines, and provide ways to display useful data. Despite being reasonably small in size, they can control a ton of smart devices, sync with apps from various operating systems, and can be easily integrated across existing smart home ecosystems. With this, they can fit into your setup, whether you are already invested in Apple's HomeKit, Amazon's Echo devices, or Google Home's Nest speakers.

In reality, there's definitely a possibility that both NFC tags and smart buttons can find a place in your evolving smart home, especially as you add more members and have increasingly complex needs. In fact, while they share a lot of the same capabilities, both smart devices also have key differences that make them ideal for different, specific tasks of varying complexity. If you're clever enough, you can even integrate both into the same system and make them work in tandem. So, how do you know which one works for your needs and what things you should consider when installing them in your home?