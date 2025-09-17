Will Emergency Override Charging Damage Your iPhone?

Apple has refined the iPhone's waterproofing a lot over the years, with features that keep your phone safe when you take it out for underwater photography. One such feature is that when your iPhone detects moisture in the Lightning or USB-C charging port, iOS blocks wired charging to protect the device. You'll see a warning such as "Liquid Detected in Connector" or "Charging Not Available." Alongside that message is an option called Emergency Override. This feature lets you bypass the block and force the phone to charge, even if the port is still wet.

The alert will disappear once the port is dry, usually after several hours in a ventilated area. Wireless charging is still safe if you need power right away, as long as the back of your phone is dry. In fact, that's the recommended path unless you have no other choice. Emergency Override isn't meant to be a daily habit. It's a last-resort option designed for emergencies where having a working phone matters more than the risk of hardware damage.