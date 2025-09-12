Japan's Massive Ship-Mounted Railgun Just Fired A History-Making Shot

Japan reached a new defense milestone in the summer of 2025 after successfully test-firing a high-power electromagnetic railgun at a moving naval target. According to the Acquisition Technology & Logistics Agency's (ATLA) Instagram page, where it released images from the test, "It's the first time that a ship-mounted railgun was successfully fired at a real ship," bringing it a step closer to becoming the first nation to deploy next-gen railgun systems. ATLA first tested the weapon in 2023, following years of research and engineering validation that began in 2016. The prototype that was tested between June and July 2025 is installed on the JS Asuka vessel.

#ATLA conducted the Ship-board #Railgun Shooting Test from June to early July this year with the support of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. It's the first time that a ship-mounted railgun was successfully fired at a real ship.#Ground_Systems_Research_Center #JMSDF #Asuka pic.twitter.com/XuULOOTBgO — Acquisition Technology & Logistics Agency (@atla_kouhou_en) September 10, 2025

The idea of railguns has been around since World War I, and numerous countries have explored it, including the U.S. Compared to a conventional gun, which relies on fire and gas as the propellant for projectiles, railguns utilize electromagnetic push for accelerating a projectile. Compared to a typical gunpowder-based launcher, a railgun promises significantly higher muzzle velocity, deeper penetration, and higher range.

A railgun is significantly cheaper than current defensive systems, with a single round costing anywhere between 1/20th and 1/60th of what a missile costs. Additionally, railgun installations are smaller and cost less, making them an ideal choice for not only naval vessels but also ground-based operations. Railgun rounds can reach speeds of 4,500 miles per hour, making them a highly sought-after military trinket and an ideal defense against the fastest hypersonic missile in the world.