Why Most American Outlets Don't Have Switches (But Other Countries' Do)

One of the often-ignored pieces of modern technology is powered receptacles (outlets), which are used daily to run a variety of devices and appliances. Electrical plug types come in a wide range of designs, with regions around the world adopting unique standards and requirements. The U.K. outlets often feature rocker switches, which activate or turn off the power going to the device plugged into them. In the U.S., on the other hand, outlets with switches are rarely seen, and it boils down to a few key reasons.

Installing switches directly on outlets isn't required by the National Electric Code (NEC). The NEC requires contractors and tradesmen to complete work to code, but nothing beyond. Adding additional functionality to each outlet would likely increase the costs and complexity of the job. In addition, American systems do feature switch-controlled outlets; it's just that instead of being incorporated into the outlet, it's a standalone switch on the wall.

According to the NEC, as reported by Electrical Contractor, residences must have at least a single wall-switch in every "habitable" room, which directly controls power to one outlet. It's because of this rule that you can plug something like a floor lamp into a specific receptacle, and then turn it on or off using a switch next to the room's entrance.