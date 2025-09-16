Kobalt Fans: What's The Difference Between Lowe's Two 24V Models?

Perhaps the biggest difference between the two Kobalt 24V fans from Lowe's is the misting functionality. Unlike the other fan, the Kobalt 24V 3-Speed Jobsite Fan doubles as a misting fan with two built-in nozzles on each side. It's designed to fit on top of a 5 gallon bucket and spray at a rate of up to two gallons an hour. You can run both the fan and mist feature at the same time, but you also have the option to activate just the mist or just the fan.

When it comes to airflow, the 3-Speed Jobsite Fan provides a stronger cooling effect, as you get a maximum of 800 CFM. The downside, though, is that its settings aren't as flexible as the 5-Speed Personal Fan. It features only three fan speeds and three misting levels, which might seem limiting.

Another drawback of the 3-Speed Jobsite Fan compared to the other Kobalt 24V fan is the power input. It works exclusively with a battery pack, so you can't run it via a wall outlet. Since the 3-Speed Jobsite Fan has a misting feature, it even consumes more power, at 20 watts. When paired with the 2Ah pack, it can only run for six hours on the lowest fan and mist setting.

Naturally, it should stay on for longer with the 4Ah, since a higher Ah on a power tool battery means more runtime. Due to its larger power consumption, however, it likely won't operate as long as the 5-Speed Personal Fan. The 3-Speed Jobsite Fan doesn't come with any hanging or mounting options, and its head tilting functionality is limited to only 60 degrees.