Cadillac Lyriq Resale Value: How Much Has The Electric SUV Already Depreciated?

The Cadillac Lyriq has been and continues to be a pivotal vehicle not just for the Cadillac brand but also for General Motors. The all-electric Lyriq crossover SUV was first revealed in concept form back in 2020 and has been at the forefront of Cadillac's transition — or, at least, its intended transition — away from internal combustion and into an all-electric brand since entering production in 2022.

We've had the chance to get behind the wheel of the Lyriq several times over the last couple of years, including during a review of the 2025 Lyriq. We've generally found the Lyriq to be a pleasant vehicle to spend time in, with a spacious cabin, lots of tech, and the refinement you'd expect from a modern luxury EV. But for real-world buyers, it's not just about how a car drives and performs during an extended test drive; it's about the overall ownership experience, and a big part of that is resale value.

With the Lyriq now having been on sale for a couple of years, there's a reasonable amount of data out there on how well it holds its value. And perhaps not surprisingly, given what we know about both used EVs and used luxury cars, the Lyriq's resale value is among the worst in its class.