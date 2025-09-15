This Hack Uses A Cordless Drill To Power Your Fishing Reel

While there are plenty of gadgets you'll want for your next fishing trip, you probably have never thought of incorporating a power tool into your reel. The most repetitive motions required for catching a fish are casting and reeling (especially if using a lure). Apparently, some anglers got fed up with continually cranking in the line by hand and decided to replace the traditional handle with a battery powered drill.

As one fisherman demonstrated, the process is straightforward and will work with most reels, but not all. Simply remove the hardware that secures the handle to the reel and then take off the handle. Ideally, you'll be left with a threaded bolt sticking out of the reel. The cordless drill chuck can then tighten over this bolt allowing you to press the trigger on the tool to effortlessly pull in the line. However, it's important to remember the drill is turning the right direction to reel in, as twisting the wrong way could break your fishing gear. You should also be cautious when using the drill that you stop before cranking the line too far in. Some higher-end drills can manage more than 2,000 RPM, making this hack remarkably faster than traditional hand reeling, but it's also easy to overdo it.