How To Watch Local TV Channels On Your Mac Or Windows PC

Over the course of the last couple of decades, streaming has transformed from a relatively fringe extravagance to the preferred way for many to watch movies and television shows at home. In turn, the major streaming services have put a serious dent in the number of viewers tuning in to watch local television channels for live broadcasts. Moreover, it has no doubt affected the number of people who are even trying to watch broadcasts on an actual television, with many choosing instead to stream content on a personal computer.

In this capacity, streaming has pretty much run laps around local TV broadcasters, which were slower to adapt and make themselves readily available in the online arena frequented by PC users. Local broadcasting has caught up in recent years, making it considerably easier for Mac and Windows users to check in with local channels on their own PCs. And if you are already paying for a cable TV subscription, you may be able to do so simply by logging into your account. That's because many cable providers allow customers to view channels from their standard live TV package online.

You can also view local channels by going old school and connecting a tuner/antenna combo to your PC. This will likely require a monetary investment, however, as most folks don't keep a TV tuner or broadcast antenna around. You'll also need to download a compatible app or the appropriate software to tune in, which could cost extra.