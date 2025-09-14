Do Turbocharged Engines Need Their Oil Changed More Often?

Turbochargers first appeared in passenger cars during the 1960s because manufacturers were looking for ways to reduce emissions, and turbocharging offered a way to boost power without having to increase the size of the engine. In the 1970s, they were adopted more widely when the oil crisis caused fuel prices to skyrocket and made high-displacement, gas-guzzling American cars too expensive to run.

On a basic level, a turbocharger works by sucking air into the engine, compressing it, and then feeding it into the chamber in order for it to make more power. The air then mixes with fuel within the combustion chamber at high pressures, which allows the engine to be between 20% and 40% more efficient compared to a large naturally aspirated engine. Moreover, a turbocharged engine, when running efficiently, can give you a 40% higher power output.

Turbochargers spin at speeds up to 350,000 rpm while emitting gas temperatures that can reach 1,742 degrees Fahrenheit. As a result, turbochargers can hurt an engine's reliability if not properly maintained. That's because heat is very detrimental to oil and can even break down the oil's protective properties at very high temperatures. This wears down the insides of turbocharged engines, meaning more frequent oil changes are required to keep it running at optimum efficiency.