How Do You Know If Your Turbo Is Burning Oil? (And What Should You Do About It?)

A turbocharged engine is a solid bet for performance enthusiasts. Since their advent in the mid-1960s, these engines have evolved to offer massive power and quicker acceleration (all without the need for bigger engines). By forcing more oxygen-rich air into the combustion chamber, the turbo helps the engine to burn fuel more effectively. This, in turn, translates to a noticeable engine power output and improved efficiency. In addition to enhanced performance, turbocharged engines are reliable. In fact, with proper care, you can expect turbocharged engines to last a very long time.

On paper, that could be around 150,000 miles, but that's not to say turbochargers are immune to problems. These engines usually operate under extreme pressure and heat. Most components will undergo wear and tear, creating turbo issues like reduced acceleration, and most commonly, excessive oil burn. That said, if you notice a puff of blue smoke coming from your exhaust, or your engine tends to chug oil, that's a sign that your turbo might be burning oil.

Initially, it might look like a minor convenience, but that's an early red flag that something has gone wrong with multiple spots, like internal seals, piston rings, or bearings. Ignoring this could lead to higher emissions, reduced efficiency, and long-term engine damage. With that in mind, if you see any of these irregularities, hustle to your nearest garage before more damage develops.