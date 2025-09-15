What Are Straight-Cut Gears, And Why Do Race Cars Use Them?

There is no complex science behind what straight-cut gears are. It's exactly as it sounds, gears with teeth that run straight out from the center of the wheel, rather than slanting in a spiral. The latter is more like what you'd find in a typical everyday production car, and they're called helical gears.

In a normal road-oriented transmission, helical gears mesh smoothly and quietly, and this is because their angled teeth make contact gradually. Straight-cut gears, on the other hand, lock together all at once, and this results in a remarkably distinct high-pitched whine. It's the same whine you hear when reversing, as reverse gears tend to be straight-cut also. Picture that whine, but joining you everywhere you go, and you'll quickly realize why this is generally a race car-only application.

The main positive of using straight-cut gears in a race car is that they don't generate what's known as "axial load." This is when helical gears create a sideways thrust as their teeth slide against each other, putting stress on shafts, bearings, and the transmission casing. Straight-cut gears avoid this, and this means they are much stronger when under load and much more efficient, since less energy is wasted as heat or friction. It makes sense for race cars to use them then, as they can handle power and torque more easily without tearing themselves to pieces. This is not a case of when race car technology improved the road car though, as these gears are really best left for the track.