Milwaukee Heated Jacket: How Long Can The Battery Last?
While there are numerous power tool brands currently on the market, few are as trusted and established as Milwaukee. The brand has stood at the forefront of the market for over a century, and it shows no sign of slowing down. In fact, at the Milwaukee Pipeline 2025 event, the company showed off several new tools worth keeping an eye on. At the same time, there's more to Milwaukee than just tools. In addition to its ever-popular storage line, Milwaukee Packout, the brand has made waves with its clothing offerings over the years — chiefly its M12 cordless heated jacket.
Though no longer available from Milwaukee, the legacy M12 heated jacket was once marketed as a powerhouse. It offered three heat settings to match the weather and was promoted as keeping its wearer warm for extended periods. One could expect up to six hours overall of continuous heat on a single battery charge. This battery's longevity, heat variability, and outer construction of water- and wind-resistant polyester with a thermal knit fleece inner lining were designed to keep wintertime laborers as toasty as possible in the bitter cold.
While six hours of heat is a long time, for some, it might be lacking a bit. Fortunately, one can step up their heating with other heated Milwaukee garments.
Other Milwaukee garments promise superior heating
As mentioned, the M12 cordless heated jacket has been discontinued by Milwaukee. Fortunately, for those not keen on perusing the aftermarket for one, Milwaukee still has a strong selection of heated coats available. Not only do they heat the same areas as the M12 cordless piece, the core and pockets, but they also heat other areas while offering longer battery life. For example, the M12 heated Toughshell jacket heats the chest, back, and pockets for up to 12 hours on low, six hours on medium, and three hours on high. Better yet, it's packed with more insulation, keeping that heat in while you're on the job.
Just as impressive are the men's and women's M12 heated axis jackets. They can also resume heating for up to 12 hours on low, six hours on medium, and three hours on high, with heat zones available for the chest, back, and shoulders. Even the men's and women's M12 heated hoodies will keep you warmer longer. Both have a maximum runtime of eight hours on low, four hours on medium, and two hours on high. However, it should be noted that both hoodies only have two heat zones, on the back and chest, so they're not exactly the perfect alternative for a heated jacket beyond battery runtime.
As great as the stats behind Milwaukee's discontinued M12 heated jacket may be, it's far from the peak of the brand's heated coat offerings. Others have come along to deliver superior heating for longer periods, making fine additions to the lineup of cool Milwaukee gadgets many might not know exist.