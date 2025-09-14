Milwaukee Heated Jacket: How Long Can The Battery Last?

While there are numerous power tool brands currently on the market, few are as trusted and established as Milwaukee. The brand has stood at the forefront of the market for over a century, and it shows no sign of slowing down. In fact, at the Milwaukee Pipeline 2025 event, the company showed off several new tools worth keeping an eye on. At the same time, there's more to Milwaukee than just tools. In addition to its ever-popular storage line, Milwaukee Packout, the brand has made waves with its clothing offerings over the years — chiefly its M12 cordless heated jacket.

Though no longer available from Milwaukee, the legacy M12 heated jacket was once marketed as a powerhouse. It offered three heat settings to match the weather and was promoted as keeping its wearer warm for extended periods. One could expect up to six hours overall of continuous heat on a single battery charge. This battery's longevity, heat variability, and outer construction of water- and wind-resistant polyester with a thermal knit fleece inner lining were designed to keep wintertime laborers as toasty as possible in the bitter cold.

While six hours of heat is a long time, for some, it might be lacking a bit. Fortunately, one can step up their heating with other heated Milwaukee garments.