Solar Water Heater: The Pros And Cons Of Using One In Your Home

Heating water is one of the most energy-consuming and costly household tasks. According to the Department of Energy, it makes up roughly 18% of a standard home's monthly energy budget. And if you use a lot of hot water, this cost can add up rather quickly. Lowering the thermostat on your water heater can help, but more and more homeowners are looking into solar water heaters and other renewable options.

Solar water heaters use collectors on the roof to capture sunlight, turn it into heat, and store it in a tank for use in the home. Depending on the system, water can be heated directly or indirectly using a transfer fluid that works even in very cold weather. These setups aren't new; they've been around for a long time in places where utility bills are high. But they're slowly making their way into American homes. The appeal is growing, given that there is a 30% federal tax credit available until 2032. As with any form of technology, there are pros and cons. Water heating through solar is beneficial for the environment and can certainly save you money in the long run, but there are also financial and practical problems to consider.