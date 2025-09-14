What Is The Cheapest Honda You Can Buy In 2025?

For over 50 years, the Honda Civic has been a key part of the automaker's worldwide lineup. It also happens to be the cheapest Honda you can buy in 2025, with the 11th generation Honda Civic LX Sedan going for a $25,445. This consists of the $24,250 MSRP plus $1,195 destination and handling fees. For most drivers, the Civic LX is a sufficient ride with plenty to offer

It is powered by a 2.0-liter, inline four-cylinder engine producing 150 horsepower, mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Testing by Car and Driver produced an adequate 0-60 mph time in 8.9 seconds. In addition, the Honda Civic LX has good mileage for a non hybrid, with EPA-estimated mpg fuel economy ratings of 32 City, 41 Highway, and 36 Combined. Other features on the 2025 Honda Civic LX Sedan include 16-inch steel wheels, automatic climate control, black cloth seats, and a 160-watt audio system.

Tech attributes are a 7-inch color touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and push button start. It's also packed with standard safety technologies such as an adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist system, parking sensors, and more. Available in four no-cost exterior colors including crystal black pearl, meteorite gray metallic, rallye red, and solar silver metallic, buyers also have the option of paying an additional $455 for either blue lagoon pearl or platinum white pearl coloring. But as is, the Civic LX is a complete package, with its production year scoring high among our ranking of the best and worst Honda Civic generations.