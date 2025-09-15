Who Makes Travelstar Tires And Where Are They Manufactured?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Owned by the Unicorn Tire Corporation, the Travelstar tire company offers tires for SUVs, light trucks, trailers, and smaller passenger vehicles. Established in 2007, Unicorn Tire Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, with three other establishments across the U.S. Due to their popularity and budget-friendly prices, Travelstar tires have become one of the best-selling tire brands at Walmart. The manufacturing of Travelstar tires is handled by Chinese tire manufacturers, Jiangsu General Science Technology, Linglong, and ZC Rubber.

These companies rely on production facilities located across various countries, including China, Thailand, Mexico, Cambodia, and Serbia. They are also separated by the different tire types they manufacture. Jiangsu handles medium and heavy-duty tires, Linglong handles light/medium/heavy-duty tires, and ZC Rubber is responsible for passenger car and medium truck tires. Such a global network suggests that, although Travelstar is an American brand, the tires themselves are sourced overseas and then imported for distribution throughout the U.S.