Who Makes Travelstar Tires And Where Are They Manufactured?
Owned by the Unicorn Tire Corporation, the Travelstar tire company offers tires for SUVs, light trucks, trailers, and smaller passenger vehicles. Established in 2007, Unicorn Tire Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, with three other establishments across the U.S. Due to their popularity and budget-friendly prices, Travelstar tires have become one of the best-selling tire brands at Walmart. The manufacturing of Travelstar tires is handled by Chinese tire manufacturers, Jiangsu General Science Technology, Linglong, and ZC Rubber.
These companies rely on production facilities located across various countries, including China, Thailand, Mexico, Cambodia, and Serbia. They are also separated by the different tire types they manufacture. Jiangsu handles medium and heavy-duty tires, Linglong handles light/medium/heavy-duty tires, and ZC Rubber is responsible for passenger car and medium truck tires. Such a global network suggests that, although Travelstar is an American brand, the tires themselves are sourced overseas and then imported for distribution throughout the U.S.
Travelstar tires on a budget
Travelstar manufactures tires that undercut most premium offerings from major tire brands, including Michelin, Continental, Bridgestone, and Pirelli. High-end brands sell tires that cost a few hundred dollars a piece, while Travelstar tires cost as little as $47 per tire. For such a discount, Travelstar truly does manage to offer quite a bit of value since most customers seem to be happy with their purchase.
Tire models such as the Travelstar EcoPath A/T and HT are some of the best Travelstar tires on the market, especially for those looking for off-road traction for SUVs. However, not everyone is so pleased with Travelstar tires, as some owners have reported issues such as increased shakiness at higher speeds or even tire deformations after a year of use. Travelstar also offers a dedicated vintage tire series, which utilizes a more retro design while also benefiting from modern advancements in tire technology.
What sets premium tires apart
By simply comparing the prices of Travelstar tires to those of premium brands, it is easy to start questioning whether it is worth spending extra money on expensive tires. Speaking to Direct Line, David Johnson from Michelin notes, "High-quality tyres can save money and lives. Michelin spends £450 million a year developing materials, tread patterns and structures that maximise safety and fuel efficiency in a wide variety of conditions throughout a tyre's whole life."
Tests by Tire Reviews indicate that more expensive premium tires deliver much more predictable handling. This means that braking distances are shorter and the steering feedback is more consistent. The higher initial costs can be offset by how much longer premium tires can last. For instance, the all-season Travelstar EcoPath A/T is backed by a 50,000-mile warranty, while a premium tire, such as the Michelin Defender T+H, is backed by an 80,000-mile warranty.