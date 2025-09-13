This Raspberry Pi Project Can Turn Your House Into An Automated Smart Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Turning your home into a smart home is extremely popular – so popular, in fact, that it has become a $28 billion industry in America as of 2024, according to Fortune Business Insights. Some people hire a company to install and service a whole system. Others opt for plug-and-play pieces that can be integrated with a smart home app. A next-level solution is to build your own smart house system. If you do it yourself, you can customize the system to your needs instead of the other way around. It's also more secure, as your data stays with you. It can also be significantly less expensive. If you want to monitor doors and windows, know when your dog is barking, or what's happening outside the house, this is one solution.

Projects such as Uber Home Automation W/ Arduino & Pi make all this possible. Building your own smart house system is not a plug-and-play solution, though, and just as you are your own installer, you are also your own service person and code debugger. Some of the hardware is not going to be in pretty boxes. But you will have control over the whole process.