Why Are Gravity Knives Illegal In So Many US States?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The knife is one of mankind's oldest and most versatile tools, with origins that go back more than 2 million years. Metal blades appeared about 10,000 years ago, and various types of knives are now used for household tasks, to harvest and prepare food, perform surgery, and cut and shape building materials. Similar to how some states have strange laws regarding driving, regulations for knives vary as you travel around the United States. One notable exception are gravity knives, which are banned by federal law in the U.S. Unlike switchblade knives that use a spring system to release the blade with the push of a button or flick of a lever, gravity knives harness inertia to allow users to deploy the blade with one hand. Although they're sub-categorized by opening style and blade type, many gravity knives can be deployed with just a flick of the wrist.

Gravity knives were banned by the Federal Switchblade Act of 1958, which prohibits knives that open "(1) by hand pressure applied to a button or other device in the handle of the knife, or (2) by operation of inertia, gravity, or both." The New York City council passed a comprehensive weapons ban in 1909 that was expanded to include switchblades in 1933; an update to the law banned automatic folding knives even for work purposes in 1956. These laws were meant to protect people from violence involving knives, but violent crimes involving guns are now much more common. In 2023, 1,562 Americans were murdered using knives or similar tools; that same year more than 7,000 murders were committed using handguns. U.S. weapons law might be somewhat stuck in a long-ago era when criminals flashed switchblades instead of Glock pistols, but it's important to know the law and follow it whenever you travel.