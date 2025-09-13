How Much Would It Actually Cost For A Civilian To Buy A Tank?

If you've got a lot of money burning a hole in your pocket and you've always wanted to buy a tank, you're in luck! Not only is it legal to purchase and operate your very own tank, but there are several resources available to help you buy one. There are many types of tanks out there, and you aren't necessarily limited to the tanks produced or operated in your home country, either.

Of course, it's not like buying a car: You'll definitely want to check the rules and regulations regarding operating a military tank where you live, because it's unlikely you'll be allowed to drive one on city or state roads. Most jurisdictions require a civilian-owned tank to be demilitarized, too, which means its main gun must be rendered inoperative. If you're okay with those restrictions and still want to own your very own tank, you'll also have to be prepared to shell out some serious coin.

In addition to paying for the tank itself, you'll also need to maintain it, which is not an inexpensive venture. The costs of fuel, insurance, storage, and maintenance are considerably higher than those of something like a pickup truck. For these reasons, it's best to know going into your purchase that it's not a one-and-done kind of thing. With all of that said, you're probably looking at an initial cost of between $13,500 and $2.5 million, if not more. Costs differ depending on the tank's condition, model, and year of production.