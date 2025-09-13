Are Ford Broncos Built In Mexico? Here's What You Need To Know

The Ford Bronco is a bit of an American automotive icon, especially in the off-roading world. It was developed and originally launched in the 1960s as a competitor to vehicles like the Jeep and International Harvester Scout, and it has serious nostalgic appeal. The Bronco was discontinued in the 1990s, but Ford brought it back in a triumphant return in the early 2020s, and the Bronco now stands tall as one of the best off-road SUVs you can buy. Is the four-wheeling American Icon still made in America, though?

While it's an American company, Ford is like a lot of other automakers in that it builds its vehicles all over the world. Ford makes vehicles in Germany, China, Turkey, Spain, Thailand, Vietnam, and, of course, right here in the United States, with factories in Kentucky, Ohio, Chicago, and Detroit.

The Bronco is one of many vehicles that Ford builds here in the States. Specifically, the Bronco that Ford sells in the U.S. is currently made at the Wayne, Michigan, Assembly plant just outside of Detroit. Ford also builds and sells versions of the Bronco for the Chinese market, but those differ from the ones on American roads.