Are Ford Broncos Built In Mexico? Here's What You Need To Know
The Ford Bronco is a bit of an American automotive icon, especially in the off-roading world. It was developed and originally launched in the 1960s as a competitor to vehicles like the Jeep and International Harvester Scout, and it has serious nostalgic appeal. The Bronco was discontinued in the 1990s, but Ford brought it back in a triumphant return in the early 2020s, and the Bronco now stands tall as one of the best off-road SUVs you can buy. Is the four-wheeling American Icon still made in America, though?
While it's an American company, Ford is like a lot of other automakers in that it builds its vehicles all over the world. Ford makes vehicles in Germany, China, Turkey, Spain, Thailand, Vietnam, and, of course, right here in the United States, with factories in Kentucky, Ohio, Chicago, and Detroit.
The Bronco is one of many vehicles that Ford builds here in the States. Specifically, the Bronco that Ford sells in the U.S. is currently made at the Wayne, Michigan, Assembly plant just outside of Detroit. Ford also builds and sells versions of the Bronco for the Chinese market, but those differ from the ones on American roads.
Ford also builds Broncos in China and Mexico
You won't see the Chinese-made versions of the Ford Bronco here in the United States, but they do exist. Ford builds the Chinese-market Bronco at the Xiaolan Assembly Plant in China, alongside other vehicles such as the Ranger, Tourneo, and Transit. The Broncos on the road in China differentiate themselves with some unique aesthetic touches like different badging, but are otherwise similar to their U.S. counterparts.
Ford has also introduced electric and plug-in hybrid versions of the Bronco to its Chinese vehicle lineup, called the Bronco New Energy, but those versions of the SUV will likely not be sold in the U.S. What's more, the Bronco New Energy looks a lot like the smaller Bronco Sport than it does the big Bronco. On that note, the Bronco's little brother, the rough-and-tumble Bronco Sport, is not made in the United States. Instead, Ford manufactures it alongside the Maverick at its Hermosillo Stamping and Assembly Plant in Mexico. It's worth noting that despite bearing the Bronco name, the Bronco Sport doesn't share any underpinnings with the Bronco.