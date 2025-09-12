Is Costco's Tool Chest Worth The Cost? Here's What Users Say

When it comes to tool storage solutions, you have a virtually unlimited number of options, ranging from high-end, extremely expensive professional tool boxes, like those built by Snap-on and Matco, to cheaper and more affordable models sold by companies like Harbor Freight and Home Depot. One place you may not think to look for tool storage, though, is Costco. The warehouse store is known primarily for its bulk deals on things like groceries, household supplies, and even clothing. However, the company also sells tools, including one large tool chest.

The Trinity 43" x 25" 11-Drawer Stainless Steel Tool Chest is available at Costco for $1,199.99, but is it actually worth the cost? Well, it boasts 4.7 out of 5 stars based on 135 user reviews on the Costco website and 5 out of 5 stars on the manufacturer's site. Costco reviews praising the product typically focus on its storage capacity and size. One customer wrote, "great tool chest! [I] got rid of 3 medium sized tool chests and was able to put all my power tools in it, too! Solid construction. No problems. It's a good thing I arranged for extra help to be on hand to help me install the casters. This thing is heavy! Once the casters were on, [it was] easy to move around. Comes with handles you have to install, too. But that's it!"

Other pleased buyers report that the tool chest is solid and appears to be well-built and durable, though some mention that it can be difficult to assemble, thanks to its weight. Negative reviews, on the other hand, often contradict those positive comments. One customer wrote that the chest is, "very light weight and flimsy," while others complain about wobbly drawers and thin sheet metal.