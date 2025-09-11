Why Private Companies Buy Old Fighter Jets To 'Fight' Modern Air Forces

The United States Air Force is the most advanced and innovative air force in the world. Not only does it defend the nation and its allies, it also responds to natural disasters and other humanitarian crises around the world. As of 2023, this aerial branch of the military has more than 300,000 active duty personnel, with about 13,000 pilots. Air Force pilots, and pilots from other branches of the military, require extensive training, whether they're fighter pilots, bomber pilots, or even rescue pilots. Training takes place over multiple years, first in simulators and then in real aircraft.

When fighter jets are retired, they are sometimes sold, often for use in these types of training exercises, called adversarial training. Sometimes older equipment is given to allies to support their less-modern military. The U.S. is not the only one to find a new life for its old jets. Australia, Greece, and Kazakhstan have all sold old fighter jets. They are sometimes snatched up by private companies, like Air USA and Draken International, to act as training adversaries for military pilot training. In 2020, Don Kirlin, CEO of Air USA, purchased a whopping 46 F/A-18 A/B Hornets from the Royal Australian Air Force. He isn't building a private air force, but instead helping the military to train the best pilots anywhere on Earth.