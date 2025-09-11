Why Private Companies Buy Old Fighter Jets To 'Fight' Modern Air Forces
The United States Air Force is the most advanced and innovative air force in the world. Not only does it defend the nation and its allies, it also responds to natural disasters and other humanitarian crises around the world. As of 2023, this aerial branch of the military has more than 300,000 active duty personnel, with about 13,000 pilots. Air Force pilots, and pilots from other branches of the military, require extensive training, whether they're fighter pilots, bomber pilots, or even rescue pilots. Training takes place over multiple years, first in simulators and then in real aircraft.
When fighter jets are retired, they are sometimes sold, often for use in these types of training exercises, called adversarial training. Sometimes older equipment is given to allies to support their less-modern military. The U.S. is not the only one to find a new life for its old jets. Australia, Greece, and Kazakhstan have all sold old fighter jets. They are sometimes snatched up by private companies, like Air USA and Draken International, to act as training adversaries for military pilot training. In 2020, Don Kirlin, CEO of Air USA, purchased a whopping 46 F/A-18 A/B Hornets from the Royal Australian Air Force. He isn't building a private air force, but instead helping the military to train the best pilots anywhere on Earth.
Air USA and other adversary training companies
Don Kirlin of Air USA purchased his first military jet, a foreign L-39 Albatross, in 1994. In the ensuing 31 years, he has amassed a fleet of ex-military aircraft, including the F/A-18 Hornets he acquired from Australia. His company works with the Department of Defense, helping to train pilots in the air and even air controllers on the ground.
For the military, adversary air services companies like Air USA provide a cost-efficient training service. They work with the military by simulating enemy aircraft during training exercises. While the military can and does perform these scenarios with its own aircraft, this can be expensive, and also takes planes away from real-world missions. Employing the services of a company like Air USA or Draken International also prevents wear and tear on the extremely valuable aircraft currently in use by the Air Force and other branches of the military.
Draken International has bases not only in the U.S., but in Europe and the Middle East. It offers its services to more than 25 nations. Its "primary purpose is to prepare frontline personnel to survive the fight," according to the Draken website. The company's fleet includes retired American Douglas A-4 Skyhawks, Dassault Mirage F1s from France, the most feared Soviet-era fighter jet (MiG-21 Fishbed), and more. At Draken International and Air USA, the aircraft are vigorously maintained and upgraded. Their pilots are highly trained and often former military. Draken International works with the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and international air forces.