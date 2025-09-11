Do You Have To Register Your RC Helicopter With The FAA? Here's What The Law Says
The Federal Aviation Administration, (FAA), governs a wide array of air travel in the United States, including commercial airlines, private flights, and even commercial space transportation. But when it comes to Radio Controlled (RC) helicopters, which can actually fly upside down, the FAA's authority only reaches so far. Registration is required, but only in certain cases.
RC helicopters fall under the Unmanned Aircraft (UA) category, which states that anything weighing under 0.55 pounds is exempt from regulation. If your RC is the right weight, you're covered under the Exception for Recreational Flyers provision, which means you're good go. However, if your RC weighs over 0.55 pounds, then you must register with the FAA, and can do so at their website, FAADroneZone. But beware that online registration is only available if your RC helicopter is less than 55 pounds. If you go over that number, you'll have to use the FAA's paper process known as 14 CFR Part 47.
While registering by mail may mean a longer wait time, you'll want to be sure you take care of it before you begin flying. If you're caught flying a UA without proper registration, you'll face civil penalties that could go as high as $27,500. Criminal penalties could cost you even more, including $250,000 and up to three years in prison. If you're unsure about whether or not your RC helicopter should be registered, you can contact the FAA through their website.
Registering and flying your RC helicopter legally
If your RC helicopter weighs more than 0.55 pounds but less than 55 pounds, you can register online. First, visit FAADroneZone to create an account. Enter your name, address, and information about your RC. Then you'll add your bank information, pay the $5 fee, and you're all set. As long as your information is correct, you'll get a registration number immediately. This number must be physically added to your RC, to prevent any issues later on.
For hobbyists with an RC helicopter weighing over 55 pounds, you need to register by mail. First, you'll need to print an Aircraft Registration Application from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on their website. Then you must get a notarized affidavit that includes details like the RC's model, serial number, and technical information like weight and engine type. You'll also need to prove ownership, and if you're flying it outside of the U.S., you'll need to request a special N-number that can be attached to the RC.
Once you finally get airborne, be sure to follow the FAA's rules to avoid trouble, as you would when flying a drone. This means keeping your RC in plain sight, and staying out of the flight path of any manned aircraft. Only use your helicopter in the daytime or early evening if it's well lit, and maintain a speed of under 100 miles per hour. To get more information on the FAA's guidelines, visit their website.