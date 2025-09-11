Do You Have To Register Your RC Helicopter With The FAA? Here's What The Law Says

The Federal Aviation Administration, (FAA), governs a wide array of air travel in the United States, including commercial airlines, private flights, and even commercial space transportation. But when it comes to Radio Controlled (RC) helicopters, which can actually fly upside down, the FAA's authority only reaches so far. Registration is required, but only in certain cases.

RC helicopters fall under the Unmanned Aircraft (UA) category, which states that anything weighing under 0.55 pounds is exempt from regulation. If your RC is the right weight, you're covered under the Exception for Recreational Flyers provision, which means you're good go. However, if your RC weighs over 0.55 pounds, then you must register with the FAA, and can do so at their website, FAADroneZone. But beware that online registration is only available if your RC helicopter is less than 55 pounds. If you go over that number, you'll have to use the FAA's paper process known as 14 CFR Part 47.

While registering by mail may mean a longer wait time, you'll want to be sure you take care of it before you begin flying. If you're caught flying a UA without proper registration, you'll face civil penalties that could go as high as $27,500. Criminal penalties could cost you even more, including $250,000 and up to three years in prison. If you're unsure about whether or not your RC helicopter should be registered, you can contact the FAA through their website.