Here's Why RC Helicopters Can Fly Upside Down (And Why Real Ones Don't)

​​In 2019, a modified BO-105 helicopter with Red Bull branding — of course — flew over New York City. It performed barrel rolls, flips, and nosedives against the Statue of Liberty's backdrop. An average helicopter pilot can't handle those tricks. On the other hand, a much smaller remote-controlled helicopter can pull off all those stunts, and then some more. Why?

According to a paper presented at the Experimental Robotics IX conference (PDF), RC helicopters can fly inverted because they can easily adjust the pitch angle, allowing the rotor to produce negative thrust that keeps them flying. Since they are lighter, the load exerted on the joint connecting the rotor blades with the fuselage is much lower. And due to the relatively small size of the blade, there is little concern about bends and flops.

On an average passenger helicopter, the main rotor — not the tail rotor at the back — and the joints are not designed to bear the weight of an upside-down helicopter. Second, the engine and fuel kit can't operate in a position where the fuel tanker and other liquid components can operate against gravity. Moreover, you will need specialized controls that can tilt the rotor downwards so that it can still generate lift. If the rotors are flexible and the helicopter goes upside down, there's a chance it crashes against the main body, leading to serious damage and endangering the safety of passengers aboard. And even when helicopters can briefly fly inverted while doing a barrel roll, they must do it at a sufficiently high altitude and forward momentum.