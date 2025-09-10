Unplugging Your Roku TV Doesn't Reset It - Here's What You Need To Do

Troubleshooting the most common Roku problems is either a breeze or a headache. Sometimes, you can resolve the issue by simply changing the battery in the remote. At other times, you may need to delve into the settings to enable or disable specific options. There are also instances when you've tried every potential solution but still end up stuck with the same error.

In cases like this, your best course of action is to reset your Roku TV. Doing so completely deletes your account information, downloaded apps, and custom settings, restoring the device to its original state when you first took it out of the box. This usually fixes the technical issues you're having. A reset can also come in handy when you want to return or resell your Roku TV.

But how exactly do you reset a Roku smart TV? If you simply unplug and then plug the Roku TV back in, it will restart but not reset — that is, it will shut down and boot up to the same system and settings you had before you removed it from power. We'll guide you through the proper steps to perform a reset on your Roku TV.