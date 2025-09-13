When (And Why) Did Pontiac Discontinue The Vibe?

As part of its restructuring, GM announced the elimination of several brands in 2009, including Pontiac. In April 2009, the company initially indicated that Vibe production would continue into 2010. However, GM accelerated its shutdown plans, confirming in June 2009 that manufacturing of the Vibe would cease in August. The last Vibe units came from the NUMMI plant as 2010 editions.

While media reports of the time mentioned that the Toyota Tacoma and Corolla would be produced at NUMMI, Toyota ultimately decided to pull the plug on the joint-venture shortly after the Vibe was discontinued. According to an August 2009 WardsAuto report, Toyota said that continuing operations at the plant after GM's withdrawal wasn't "economically viable." The NUMMI plant shut down almost a year later, with Toyota continuing to produce the Matrix in Canada.

NUMMI also built several other discarded GM nameplates, like the Chevrolet Nova. This wasn't the classic Chevy from the 1960s and 1970s, however. Instead, it was the fourth-generation edition, which debuted for the 1985 model year and borrowed much from the Toyota Corolla. The Geo Prizm, another Corolla derivative, was also built at the NUMMI facility.