What Is A Tire Step & Can You Buy One At Harbor Freight?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For owners of pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles, there are a few accessories designed for maximum comfort that can enhance your overall driving experience. But among these additions, the tire step is one that owners likely don't think about. If you've ever struggled to remove items from a truck bed or the roof of an SUV, or simply needed a boost to get a look under their hood, you should probably add a tire step to your must-have exterior accessory list.
If you're not sure what a tire step is, the name is pretty self-explanatory. It is indeed a contraption that secures safely over the back of a vehicle's tire, allowing you to step up and more easily access otherwise inaccessible areas of a truck or SUV. More than that, using a tire step is a far safer way to get into those hard-to-reach areas as opposed to climbing on the vehicle's tire. Ditto for opening the vehicle's door and trying to balance on an interior frame step or the car seat itself.
On top of being a safer option, tire steps are also pretty easy to use. However, while they're available for purchase through many retail outlets, Harbor Freight Tools is not currently one of them.
Where to buy a tire step and what one will cost you
Considering Harbor Freight owns brands like Daytona and is known to carry many automotive accessories, it's surprising that it doesn't carry tire steps. While tire steps aren't available at Harbor Freight, finding one elsewhere isn't difficult.
The list of retailers selling tire steps currently includes big box chains such as Walmart, Lowe's, and The Home Depot. You can even purchase a tire step through Amazon these days, with the e-commerce titan currently featuring dozens of options for sale. But if big boxers and Amazon aren't your bag, you can also purchase a tire step from several smaller retail outlets and specialty stores, including Summit Racing, Tractor Supply Co., and AutoZone, among many others.
Now that you know where you can purchase a tire step, you're probably wondering how much one of the accessories might cost you. Unfortunately, there is no clear answer to that, as the cost of a tire step can vary dramatically based on factors like make, model, and brand name. For point of reference, prices for an over-the-tire step on Amazon vary anywhere from the $44.99 WINTOOLS Adjustable Step to the $140 OTC's Heavy Duty Step. That range is on par with what you'll see at most other retailers. So you should do some research to decide which tire step best suits your needs and budget.