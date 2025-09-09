What Is A Tire Step & Can You Buy One At Harbor Freight?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For owners of pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles, there are a few accessories designed for maximum comfort that can enhance your overall driving experience. But among these additions, the tire step is one that owners likely don't think about. If you've ever struggled to remove items from a truck bed or the roof of an SUV, or simply needed a boost to get a look under their hood, you should probably add a tire step to your must-have exterior accessory list.

If you're not sure what a tire step is, the name is pretty self-explanatory. It is indeed a contraption that secures safely over the back of a vehicle's tire, allowing you to step up and more easily access otherwise inaccessible areas of a truck or SUV. More than that, using a tire step is a far safer way to get into those hard-to-reach areas as opposed to climbing on the vehicle's tire. Ditto for opening the vehicle's door and trying to balance on an interior frame step or the car seat itself.

On top of being a safer option, tire steps are also pretty easy to use. However, while they're available for purchase through many retail outlets, Harbor Freight Tools is not currently one of them.