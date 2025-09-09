Why Mopar Engines Are Painted Orange

Popping the hood on a modern car, be it performance-focused or otherwise, usually reveals nothing more than a sea of black plastic. This wasn't always the way, and if you wanted to guarantee a splash of color under the hood in decades gone by, then buying a hot Mopar product was a safe bet. Some Mopar engines from the '40s onwards could be found finished in aluminum silver, while some '60s big blocks could be found in a sharp blue-green color. However, the color most closely associated with Mopar blocks is orange.

Both race and street HEMI engines could be found finished in bright orange hues throughout the 1960s, and the color quickly became synonymous with the most powerful Mopar-branded engines of the period. This isn't just a classic thing either, as Dodge occasionally finished powerful blocks in a similar orange hue on modern engines too. Some of the fastest Hellcat-powered models – such as the Charger SRT Hellcat's 6.2-liter supercharged V8 — could be found in orange. Other Challengers, like the SRT Demon, Redeye, and Super Stock models, sported red blocks instead.

The reason why Mopar engines are sometimes painted orange, is to signify them as high-performance models. You won't find a base-model V6 Challenger with an orange block, for example. Much in the same way that Ferrari usually finishes valve covers in a bright crackle-finish red, an orange block under a Mopar model's hood is a quick way of identifying that particular car as a proper high-performance model.