What Do Upstream And Downstream USB Ports Mean On A Monitor?

Developed in the 1990s, Universal Serial Bus (USB) technology made it easier to connect computers with peripherals or external devices. It has since become the industry standard and is now used in everything from smartphones and laptops to gaming consoles and even household appliances. Based on how data and power flow, USB ports are categorized into two types: upstream and downstream USB ports. The upstream port is where a device receives data and draws power, while the downstream ports provide data and power to peripherals. Many portable devices have only upstream USB ports.

Flash drives, keyboards, and mice, for example, are end-point devices, so they're designed to be final recipients or sources of data and typically don't have (or need) downstream USB ports. What about monitors? Well, some monitors don't have any USB ports at all. But if your monitor has separately labeled upstream and downstream ports, you'll want to know how they actually work and what sets them apart.