Towing A Trailer In Florida? Know These License Plate Rules First

The allowable size of your license plate is also determined by the trailer's weight. Any trailer that weighs less than 2,000 pounds is eligible for a motorcycle-size license plate, but if it's over 2,000 pounds, you'll need a standard-size plate. Trailers over the 2,000-pound limit must also be already titled before a registration application is submitted, or the owner must submit an application for the title alongside their registration. However, even if you don't need a title because your trailer is under 2,000 pounds, you'll still need to prove that you're the legal owner of a trailer before you can register it and receive a license plate.

If you bought the trailer new, you'll need the purchase documents as proof of ownership. If you bought it used, you'll need to provide a bill of sale, which must include the previous owner's license plate number as well as a description of the trailer. Tow dollies are an exception to the rules above, since they do not require registration, and neither does the vehicle that they are towing.

Once you've got your license plate purchased and affixed to your trailer, it's best to make sure you keep it clean. That way, it will be clearly legible. It's also not advised to modify the plate in any way, since that might interfere with its readability, which is a traffic violation in Florida. Before you hit the road, be sure to properly load your trailer to keep it as stable as possible throughout your journey.