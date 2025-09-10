Why Brazil Sank Its Own Aircraft Carrier In 2023

Aircraft carriers are formidable vessels in terms of raw size, defense, and entourage. American aircraft carriers are notoriously hard to sink, but on some occasions, the militaries of the world scupper theirs. A ruined vessel, for instance, mayuseless unless sold for scrap, or to serve the nation one last time in a live-fire exercise. Alternatively, a controlled sinking may be a better option than simply allowing a vessel rot. This was exactly the case in 2023, when Brazil sank its own aircraft carrier, the Sao Paulo.

This vessel has had a long and troubled history, originally being built to serve the French navy's Clemenceau class of aircraft carriers. The French were making room for a new carrier, the Charles De Gaulle, and so the Foch, as the French originally named the vessel, was decommissioned. When the Brazilian navy acquired it in 2000, it renamed it after the city. But its transfer to Brazil was fraught from the start. In the mid-2000s, the ship was rocked by an engine room accident that caused an explosion, with even worse damage to come when a fire broke out in 2012.

Though the Brazilian navy made it to serve as its flagship, its time was marked by poor technical performance and unreliability, which meant that regular maintenance work was needed, harming readiness. When it was sunk, it caused even more controversy for what it was carrying, and for the Brazilian government's decision not to take a more eco-friendly tack.