Do Travel Trailers Hold Their Value? A Look At Resale & Depreciation
With the costs involved with purchasing a new RV, which can range from under $10,000 up to a dizzying height of $3 million, you might be discouraged to learn how quickly some of them lose their value. Fortunately, the more compact options like travel trailers tend to depreciate more slowly. In addition, not only do they sell for significantly less than other types of RVs, but there are several lightweight travel trailers even a Tesla can tow.
But regardless of which RV you choose to buy, the moment you leave the dealer's lot, its value drops approximately 20%. And according to figures provided by Camper Guide, it will continue to fall so that, after five years, you're looking at a nearly 40% depreciation. Of course, there are several variables that can alter these estimates, but the takeaway is clear: get an RV because it's fun and you want to travel the country, not because it's a good investment.
Here is a look at some specific examples
Looking at inTech's RV Luna Rover model, a nearly 16-foot travel trailer that sleeps two and includes a compact outdoor kitchen, shows quite a disparity in value over just one year. A 2025 model has an MSRP of $26,550, but a used listing of the same model from 2024 is asking just $19,900. This is a drop of over $6,000 in just a short time, offering those willing to buy used a decent discount.
The Keystone Coleman 13B, a less expensive travel trailer, exhibits remarkably less value loss over a year as compared to the previous example. The new 2026 model is on sale for $10,399, while a used 2025 unit is being offered at $9,995. While there is still a level of depreciation, in this case, it's just over $400 instead of thousands.
Some argue that iconic brands like Airstream offer a better resale value than other options on the market. Airstream is also considered one of the best travel trailer brands out there, although they do sell at much higher prices. A new 2026 Airstream Bambi 16RB starts at $63,400, and a used listing from a dealer has a 2016 Bambi 16RB listed for $30,841. However, back in 2015, when this used model was new, it started at $44,383. So, even after nearly a decade, it's only dropped $13,542 in value from its original price.
How to help mitigate depreciation in a travel trailer
While an RV will drop in value regardless of any actions you take, there are ways to help prevent additional loss of value if you intend to resell it. Regular and thorough maintenance is key to preventing problems and fixing issues before things get worse. For example, even while compact travel trailers may not have running water, it's crucial to inspect the seals along the roofline and check for any water incursion. If a potential buyer spots water damage, your asking price has just gone down.
You'll also want to keep any records associated with the RV, like repair invoices or any documents that prove you've been taking care of it. Even routine tasks like oil changes should be documented if you want the best return on your investment.
Lastly, if you're considering purchasing a new travel trailer with the intent of eventually selling it, you should consider choosing a model from one of the major RV brands. While a lesser-known manufacturer might offer some compelling features or pricing, a recognized name will typically garner you a higher asking price when selling it used.