Do Travel Trailers Hold Their Value? A Look At Resale & Depreciation

Looking at inTech's RV Luna Rover model, a nearly 16-foot travel trailer that sleeps two and includes a compact outdoor kitchen, shows quite a disparity in value over just one year. A 2025 model has an MSRP of $26,550, but a used listing of the same model from 2024 is asking just $19,900. This is a drop of over $6,000 in just a short time, offering those willing to buy used a decent discount.

The Keystone Coleman 13B, a less expensive travel trailer, exhibits remarkably less value loss over a year as compared to the previous example. The new 2026 model is on sale for $10,399, while a used 2025 unit is being offered at $9,995. While there is still a level of depreciation, in this case, it's just over $400 instead of thousands.

Some argue that iconic brands like Airstream offer a better resale value than other options on the market. Airstream is also considered one of the best travel trailer brands out there, although they do sell at much higher prices. A new 2026 Airstream Bambi 16RB starts at $63,400, and a used listing from a dealer has a 2016 Bambi 16RB listed for $30,841. However, back in 2015, when this used model was new, it started at $44,383. So, even after nearly a decade, it's only dropped $13,542 in value from its original price.