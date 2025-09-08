DeWalt 204-Piece Mechanics Tool Set: Here's Everything That's Included
If you've recently bought an old car that you've decided you want to spend your weekends bringing back to life, you might want to add a mechanics tool set to your next shopping list. Depending on your budget, there are entry-level, budget mechanics tool sets from brands like Stanley, Craftsman, and Crescent. If you're a baller and have space in your garage, there are also massive mechanics tool sets that can have almost every tool you can think of. But if you're someone who prefers to strike down the middle, the DeWalt 204-piece Mechanics Tool Set may be what the doctor ordered.
Out of the box, this particular mechanics tool set comes with three quick-release ratchets (¼-inch, ⅜-inch, and ½-inch) and a dozen combination wrenches from 11/32 to 16. It also ships with 28 hex keys and nine ⅜-inch hex bits from 5/32 to 8. As for ⅜-inch Torx bits, you can expect the 10, 15, 20, 25, 27, 30, 40, and 45 options. If you need ⅜-inch spark plugs, this set includes them in ⅝, ¾, and 13/16-inch models. Additionally, it has a trio of universal joints (quarter-inch, ⅜-inch, and half-inch) and F to M adapters (quarter-inch to ⅜-inch, ⅜-inch to quarter-inch, and half-inch to ⅜-inch). As for extensions, it has 9 pieces split between ¼-inch, ⅜-inch, and half-inch. And of course, you can't have a mechanic's tool set with sockets. When it comes to this particular DeWalt tool set, here are the ones you can expect.
All the sockets included in the DeWalt 204-Piece Mechanics Tool Set
Collectively, the DeWalt 204-Piece Mechanics Tool Set has 126 SAE and metric sockets with hard-stamped markings in 1/4, 3/8, and 1/2-inch variants. To start with its ¼-inch shallow and deep sockets both come in SAE 5/32, 3/16, ¼, 5/16, 11/32, ⅜, 7/16, and half-inch options. Between the two, the only real difference is that the SAE shallow socket version offers two extra sizes (7/32-inch and 9/16-inch). As for their metric offerings, both 1/4-inch shallow and deep sockets have the same number of options that go from 4 mm to 14 mm.
When it comes to the ⅜-inch shallow and deep sockets, both SAE and metric options have 44 pieces together. Among them, they each have 11 SAE sockets (¼, ½, 5/16, 3/8, 7/16, 9/16, 5/8, 11/16, 3/4, 13/16, and ⅞-inch) and 11 metric sockets that span from 10 mm to 21 mm, excluding the 20 mm size. Lastly, the half-inch deep and shallow sockets both include SAE 7/16, 1/2, 9/16, 5/8, 11/16, 3/4, 13/16, 7/8, 15/16, and 1-inch variants. Plus, for its metric ones, it has ten options from 13 mm to 24 mm. But take note, its metric options do skip the 20 mm and 23 mm sizes. Comparatively, this particular mechanic's tool set has more to offer than its relatively cheaper sibling, the DeWalt 168-piece Mechanics Tool Set. But of course, it really depends on you whether you can fully utilize all the options available.
What do users say about the DeWalt 204-piece Mechanics Tool set?
In general, most buyers of this particular DeWalt Mechanic Set are generally pretty satisfied. On the DeWalt website, it doesn't have a lot of reviews yet. But so far, 33 reviewers have all given it positive feedback and at least four stars. In addition, they've rated it more than 4.9 stars on average for everything from quality, value, ease of use, effectiveness, and durability. In the same vein, this toolkit isn't just tagged as an "Overall Pick" on Amazon, but it also has an impressive 4.8 stars on average from more than 3,400+ users. Priced at just under $260, 87% of users have even given it a perfect 5-star rating on Amazon. Not to mention, you can get it bundled with drills or pliers for some added savings as well.
While a lot of people did mention they found it heavy, it's often tied to positive feedback about how the tools felt sturdy, high-quality, and complete. Surprisingly, one user even said that they loved how the ratchets felt comfortable for big hands. That said, a common negative comment from several reviewers has to do with its case. Apart from issues with the latches breaking, they also said the tools would fall out every time they opened it. Although someone did mention that they liked how the case is organized well, some users also flagged concerns with ratchets that were broken out of the box.