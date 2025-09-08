DeWalt 204-Piece Mechanics Tool Set: Here's Everything That's Included

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've recently bought an old car that you've decided you want to spend your weekends bringing back to life, you might want to add a mechanics tool set to your next shopping list. Depending on your budget, there are entry-level, budget mechanics tool sets from brands like Stanley, Craftsman, and Crescent. If you're a baller and have space in your garage, there are also massive mechanics tool sets that can have almost every tool you can think of. But if you're someone who prefers to strike down the middle, the DeWalt 204-piece Mechanics Tool Set may be what the doctor ordered.

Out of the box, this particular mechanics tool set comes with three quick-release ratchets (¼-inch, ⅜-inch, and ½-inch) and a dozen combination wrenches from 11/32 to 16. It also ships with 28 hex keys and nine ⅜-inch hex bits from 5/32 to 8. As for ⅜-inch Torx bits, you can expect the 10, 15, 20, 25, 27, 30, 40, and 45 options. If you need ⅜-inch spark plugs, this set includes them in ⅝, ¾, and 13/16-inch models. Additionally, it has a trio of universal joints (quarter-inch, ⅜-inch, and half-inch) and F to M adapters (quarter-inch to ⅜-inch, ⅜-inch to quarter-inch, and half-inch to ⅜-inch). As for extensions, it has 9 pieces split between ¼-inch, ⅜-inch, and half-inch. And of course, you can't have a mechanic's tool set with sockets. When it comes to this particular DeWalt tool set, here are the ones you can expect.