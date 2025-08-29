DeWalt 168-Piece Mechanics Tool Set: Here's Everything That's Included
For auto enthusiasts or people who just want to invest in a good working kit for their garage or home, a mechanic's tool set might be on your shopping list. If you have a lot of time and energy, you can build your mechanic's tool kit from scratch, especially if you have existing hand tools that you don't really want to duplicate. But if not, DeWalt's 168-piece kit might be good enough for your personal use with much less hassle. Known for producing quality hand tools, DeWalt's mechanic's tool set is a highly rated budget option for people who want to go straight to work.
For its hand tools, you'll be spoilt for choice in several ways. First of all, it has combination wrenches that are available in SAE (5/16, ⅜, 7/16, 9/16, ⅝, and 1/2-inch), as well as metric ones that range from 10 mm to 16 mm. When it comes to its vinyl grip multi drivers, the set ships with ten SAE variants that range from 5/32-inch to ½-inch and four metric ones from 4 mm to 8 mm. Apart from this, it has 14 pieces of hex keys in standard and metric. As for its drive pear head ratchets, you can expect it in half-inch, quarter-inch, and ⅜-inch options. Not to mention, the mechanic's tool set has a half-inch drive 5-inch extension, quarter-inch drive 6-inch extension, and ⅜-inch drive 6-inch extension. And of course, there's the storage case and bit set, as well as a slew of sockets.
What sockets are part of the DeWalt 168-piece Mechanics Tool Set?
To start with, the DeWalt Mechanics Tool Set has 16 half-inch Drive 6 pt. Sockets in both SAE and metric. You can look forward to SAE sizes from half-inch to 15/16-inch and metric from 12 mm to 21 mm, but skipping 16 mm and 20 mm. Among its ¼-inch Drive 6 pt. Sockets, this particular DeWalt set offers them in SAE 5/32, 3/16, ¼, 9/32, 5/16, 11/32, ⅜, 7/16, and ½-inch options. As for its metric variants, it comes in a dozen sizes from 4 mm to 13 mm. The ¼-inch Drive 6pt. Deep Sockets has similar SAE options, such as the ½, 7/16, and 11/32-inch, and has the added options of the 5/16 and ⅜ too. However, it has fewer metric options, which are only from 9 mm to 13 mm.
For its ⅜-inch Drive 6 pt. Deep Sockets, there are 16 sizes in the set. For its SAE options, it comes in ten variants in SAE (5/8, 11/16, 3/4, 13/16, and ⅞-inch), plus metric (15 mm to 19 mm). On the other hand, the ⅜-inch Drive 6 pt. Sockets have twice as many options as you can choose from. For example, its SAE sizes come in 5/16, 3/8, 7/16, 9/16, 5/8, 11/16, 3/4, 13/16, 7/8, and half-inch options, though you can get it in metric sizes from 10 mm to 19 mm. Lastly, it also has drive spark plug sockets and a reducing adapter for your benefit.
Do people think the DeWalt 168-piece Mechanics Tool Set is worth buying?
On the official DeWalt website, the 168-piece Mechanics Tool Set doesn't have a lot of reviews. However, it does show some promise with an average rating of 4.4 stars from 25 people. In fact, the majority of reviewers have mentioned having largely positive experiences with it. Apart from its effectiveness, it scored pretty well across the board, with buyers giving it at least four stars for its durability, value, quality, and ease of use.
That said, the reviews are more promising on Amazon, wherein it boasts an impressive 4.8-star rating from more than 10,700 mostly satisfied customers. Priced at $164, 89% of buyers thought it was worth giving a perfect 5-star rating. However, there have been some concerns about quality, such as problems with the socket driver and ratchets breaking only after a few uses. Plus, others also have concerns with missing sizes. Apart from maintaining vehicles, other reviewers have also mentioned how it performs well enough for their boat, new apartment, and DIY projects. Not to mention, a few people also said it makes for a great gift.
In general, we think this kit is one of the best budget mechanic tool sets out there. But if you want something a little more comprehensive, DeWalt also offers another highly-rated 247-piece Mechanics Tool Set. There are also similar sets like Craftsman's VERSASTACK 230-Piece Tool Set and Kobalt's 297-Piece Mechanics Tool Set.