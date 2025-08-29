DeWalt 168-Piece Mechanics Tool Set: Here's Everything That's Included

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For auto enthusiasts or people who just want to invest in a good working kit for their garage or home, a mechanic's tool set might be on your shopping list. If you have a lot of time and energy, you can build your mechanic's tool kit from scratch, especially if you have existing hand tools that you don't really want to duplicate. But if not, DeWalt's 168-piece kit might be good enough for your personal use with much less hassle. Known for producing quality hand tools, DeWalt's mechanic's tool set is a highly rated budget option for people who want to go straight to work.

For its hand tools, you'll be spoilt for choice in several ways. First of all, it has combination wrenches that are available in SAE (5/16, ⅜, 7/16, 9/16, ⅝, and 1/2-inch), as well as metric ones that range from 10 mm to 16 mm. When it comes to its vinyl grip multi drivers, the set ships with ten SAE variants that range from 5/32-inch to ½-inch and four metric ones from 4 mm to 8 mm. Apart from this, it has 14 pieces of hex keys in standard and metric. As for its drive pear head ratchets, you can expect it in half-inch, quarter-inch, and ⅜-inch options. Not to mention, the mechanic's tool set has a half-inch drive 5-inch extension, quarter-inch drive 6-inch extension, and ⅜-inch drive 6-inch extension. And of course, there's the storage case and bit set, as well as a slew of sockets.