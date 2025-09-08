DeWalt 205-Piece Mechanics Tool Set: Here's Everything That's Included

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Odds are you've encountered DeWalt tools before. The brand is one of the biggest in the tool space and has been for decades, specializing in power and hand tools alike. Other companies have even bought into the DeWalt hype, too, creating third-party accessories to enhance existing DeWalt tools. But if you're new to the brand, you don't have to piece together a tool set little by little, as DeWalt offers sizable kits to get you most, if not all, that you're looking for.

One such kit is the DeWalt 205-piece Mechanics Tool Set, which, as the name implies, comes with a host of handy pieces for mechanics. It has numerous SAE and metric sockets: 43 1/4-inch (22 regular and 20 deep) drive sockets, 44 3/8-inch drive sockets (22 regular and 22 deep), 18 regular 1/2-inch drive sockets, and two spark plug sockets. It also has 28 hex keys, 18 nut bits (SAE and metric), 33 1/4-inch bits, five extension bars, and an adapter. Rounding out the set are 10 wrenches, a bit driver, and three pear head ratchets to bring the total to the advertised 205. On top of all of that, the set comes in a durable hard plastic case to keep everything safe and organized. As one would expect from such a set, it's not cheap. DeWalt has this one priced at $148.35 at the time of publication. Is it worth such a hefty price?