DeWalt 205-Piece Mechanics Tool Set: Here's Everything That's Included
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Odds are you've encountered DeWalt tools before. The brand is one of the biggest in the tool space and has been for decades, specializing in power and hand tools alike. Other companies have even bought into the DeWalt hype, too, creating third-party accessories to enhance existing DeWalt tools. But if you're new to the brand, you don't have to piece together a tool set little by little, as DeWalt offers sizable kits to get you most, if not all, that you're looking for.
One such kit is the DeWalt 205-piece Mechanics Tool Set, which, as the name implies, comes with a host of handy pieces for mechanics. It has numerous SAE and metric sockets: 43 1/4-inch (22 regular and 20 deep) drive sockets, 44 3/8-inch drive sockets (22 regular and 22 deep), 18 regular 1/2-inch drive sockets, and two spark plug sockets. It also has 28 hex keys, 18 nut bits (SAE and metric), 33 1/4-inch bits, five extension bars, and an adapter. Rounding out the set are 10 wrenches, a bit driver, and three pear head ratchets to bring the total to the advertised 205. On top of all of that, the set comes in a durable hard plastic case to keep everything safe and organized. As one would expect from such a set, it's not cheap. DeWalt has this one priced at $148.35 at the time of publication. Is it worth such a hefty price?
Breaking down DeWalt's 205-piece tool set
For 205 tools, $148.35 doesn't seem like too much, although it's valid to wonder if these tools would be cheaper to buy separately. The pear head ratchets seem to have been discontinued by DeWalt – the same fate as other DeWalt tools we wish hadn't been discontinued — so getting them on their own is currently no easy feat. In fact, you'll be hard-pressed to find the six-point sockets individually, too. DeWalt has discontinued the bulk of these as well, so the only other way is to acquire them through smaller kits. These would be DeWalt's 20-piece deep 1/4-inch set, the 20-piece deep 3/8-inch set, and the 23-piece regular 1/2-inch set. These cost $20.97, $27.92, and $45.58, respectively, at the time of writing.
That comes out to $94.47, and only for a mere 40 deep and 20 regular sockets, one extension bar, one adapter, and one pear head ratchet. To get the 10 combination wrenches included in the kit, you'd have to pay a good chunk of change for all of them. The similar DeWalt 10-piece metric socket set would cost $42.99, bringing the total to $137.46 — all before the hex keys, bit driver, and several other items in the 205-piece kit. So, if you only want specific tools, piecing things out is the way to go. If you need everything, though, paying the $148.35 for the whole set makes a lot of sense.