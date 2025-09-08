Why Charging Your Phone In A Rental Car Might Be A Bad Idea

Whether you're renting a set of wheels on your dream vacation or sharing a rental with co-workers on a business trip, there are plenty of reasons why you may plug in your phone to the vehicle's USB port. Perhaps your phone needs to charge after a long day of travel, or you need GPS directions to your hotel. You may just want to listen to your favorite tunes. Whatever your reason, if you have the right type of USB cable, it's easy to plug in. But you never should.

Many USB outlets and the cables that you use not only charge your device but also sync to the car's infotainment system, allowing for two-way data transfer. When you plug your phone into the rental car's USB port, it essentially reaches out for a handshake with the vehicle's operating system. Unless you're using a charging-only USB cable, you may unknowingly and unwillingly transfer private information from your phone to the car's memory. There, it may be stored for future renters to see — and steal. The next driver would have to know that your data was there and how to download it, which is unlikely, but this is still a risk that most people would rather avoid. Some rentals may ask for permission to access data when you sync your phone, but many don't.