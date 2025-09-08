Do Tire Warranties Cover Nails?

Car ownership is a necessity for many Americans — especially those who live in areas without reliable public transport. However, it can also be an expensive venture. While fuel costs and other minutiae can take a bite from your monthly budget, miscellaneous expenses like servicing and buying new tires can put a significant dent in your wallet. Replacing all four tires on your vehicle can easily set you back $500, with many consumers paying $1,000 or more. The cost depends on the size of your vehicle's tires, what type of tires you select, where you have them installed, etc.

After paying a large sum of money, you may wonder what's included with your tire purchase. Most tires from major brands come with a standard or manufacturer's warranty and a tread life warranty. A standard warranty typically covers manufacturing defects for a set number of years after purchase. Tread life warranties, also called mileage warranties, will cover your new tires for a specified number of miles before the tread wears out. Some brands even offer a warranty of up to 80,000 miles. If the tread wears down to unsafe levels before you've hit that specified number of miles, the manufacturer will ideally replace the tire. Road hazards — including nails — are unfortunately not covered under these standard warranties.