Who Makes China's Tanks And Where Are They Made?
Nearly all of China's armored vehicles and tanks are built by the state-owned Corporation, China North Industries, also called Norinco, which is one of the largest arms producers in the world. The manufacturer is a one-stop shop, overseeing everything from research and design to final assembly of every modern main battle tank used by the People's Liberation Army (PLA). In addition to weapons, Norinco also works in heavy machinery, petrochemicals, and optics, but its tank division is the most important part of China's military might and industrial base.
The company began its large-scale production with the Type 59, which is a licensed version of the Soviet T-54A, and paved the way for the future of Chinese armored development. The early tanks were made at the First Inner Mongolia Machinery Factory, which later changed its name to the Inner Mongolia First Machinery Group Corporation, and is now a Norinco subsidiary and is located in Baotou, Inner Mongolia. This factory remains the central site of China's tank production. Through its centralized system, Norinco keeps tight control over both domestic supply for the PLA and exports to international buyers.
China's key tank models
Norinco produces all of China's most important tanks, including the top-of-the-line Type 99/99A, the most advanced heavy tank the country has, first entering service in 2001 and being updated in 2011. Next up is the Type 96/96A, which is lighter and cheaper but still considered to be the backbone of the PLA's armored units. For international clients, Norinco supplies the VT-4 (MBT-3000), an advanced export tank that adopts many features from the Type 99 and has already been adopted by Thailand and Pakistan.
Another light tank built by China is the Type 15 (ZTQ-15). It was designed for mountain terrain and amphibious assault operations, adding reach and flexibility in regions where heavier tanks can't maneuver effectively. Each of these models shows exactly how China balances advanced firepower with practical cost and versatility. Norinco's blend of heavy, medium, light, and export tanks allows the PLA to cover diverse missions while boosting China's position in the global arms market.
Modernization and innovation
China's tank industry has gradually moved from copying foreign designs to building its own original, high-tech tanks. The early Type 59 was basically a Soviet copycat, but things changed with newer tanks like the Type 99A, showcasing domestic development that started in the late 1980s. These new tanks have improved armor, advanced fire control systems, and modern mobility upgrades just like other top global tanks.
At the same time, Norinco has built a strong export record with the VT-4, demonstrating China's intent to turn tank manufacturing into both a military advantage and a commercial industry. The centralized nature of Norinco and its subsidiaries ensures its entire process is under lock and key, from research and design to mass production, and is controlled by China. With this setup, China can quickly incorporate new technologies across its fleet while maintaining consistency and scale, positioning itself as one of the leading tank exporters worldwide.