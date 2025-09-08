Who Makes China's Tanks And Where Are They Made?

Nearly all of China's armored vehicles and tanks are built by the state-owned Corporation, China North Industries, also called Norinco, which is one of the largest arms producers in the world. The manufacturer is a one-stop shop, overseeing everything from research and design to final assembly of every modern main battle tank used by the People's Liberation Army (PLA). In addition to weapons, Norinco also works in heavy machinery, petrochemicals, and optics, but its tank division is the most important part of China's military might and industrial base.

The company began its large-scale production with the Type 59, which is a licensed version of the Soviet T-54A, and paved the way for the future of Chinese armored development. The early tanks were made at the First Inner Mongolia Machinery Factory, which later changed its name to the Inner Mongolia First Machinery Group Corporation, and is now a Norinco subsidiary and is located in Baotou, Inner Mongolia. This factory remains the central site of China's tank production. Through its centralized system, Norinco keeps tight control over both domestic supply for the PLA and exports to international buyers.