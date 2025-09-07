Is The Milwaukee Packout Radio With Built-In Charger Any Good? Here's What Users Say

Once you've dipped your feet into the Milwaukee Packout system, it's like a black hole of storage options, ranging from small parts organizers to crates and toolboxes. However, not all Packout-compatible product lines are always worth the money, such as the poorly-rated Milwaukee backpacks. So, what about the Milwaukee M18 Jobsite Radio + Charger?

Boasting ten speakers, this particular job site AM/FM radio, with 18-station presets from the Milwaukee brand, also lets you play music via Bluetooth or an auxiliary cord. Capable of connecting with your devices from up to 100 ft away, it can help keep the music going even when you're on the move. Additionally, it serves as a charger for the power tool brand's M18 batteries, as well as a USB charging port for your other devices on the go (though it only offers USB-A charging ports). With this, you're likely going to get more bang for your buck if you're already invested in the M18 battery system.

Measuring 21.8 inches x 16.3 inches x 6.8 inches, it's one of the larger options from the Milwaukee speaker lineup. While it can be a little heavy at 23 lbs, it is designed to stack seamlessly onto the Packout system, so it's not intended for hand-carried use anyway. To make sure it is durable enough for job sites, Milwaukee notes features like water, debris, and impact resistance, plus weather-sealed storage compartments. And well, it also has a bottle opener, if ever there's a beer emergency on site.