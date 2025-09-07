Is The Milwaukee Packout Radio With Built-In Charger Any Good? Here's What Users Say
Once you've dipped your feet into the Milwaukee Packout system, it's like a black hole of storage options, ranging from small parts organizers to crates and toolboxes. However, not all Packout-compatible product lines are always worth the money, such as the poorly-rated Milwaukee backpacks. So, what about the Milwaukee M18 Jobsite Radio + Charger?
Boasting ten speakers, this particular job site AM/FM radio, with 18-station presets from the Milwaukee brand, also lets you play music via Bluetooth or an auxiliary cord. Capable of connecting with your devices from up to 100 ft away, it can help keep the music going even when you're on the move. Additionally, it serves as a charger for the power tool brand's M18 batteries, as well as a USB charging port for your other devices on the go (though it only offers USB-A charging ports). With this, you're likely going to get more bang for your buck if you're already invested in the M18 battery system.
Measuring 21.8 inches x 16.3 inches x 6.8 inches, it's one of the larger options from the Milwaukee speaker lineup. While it can be a little heavy at 23 lbs, it is designed to stack seamlessly onto the Packout system, so it's not intended for hand-carried use anyway. To make sure it is durable enough for job sites, Milwaukee notes features like water, debris, and impact resistance, plus weather-sealed storage compartments. And well, it also has a bottle opener, if ever there's a beer emergency on site.
Is the Milwaukee Packout Radio worth buying?
Depending on who you ask, the Milwaukee Packout Radio with built-in charger comes with conflicting reviews. On the official Milwaukee website, this particular model has been rated 3.9 stars on average by over 290 people, with 68% of reviewers giving it at least 4 stars. On Acme Tools, where it retails for $329, it does boast a significantly higher 4.2-star rating from over 300 customers. In the same vein, 80% of Acme Tools reviewers also shared that they thought it was worth recommending. Lastly, it is also rated around 4.3 stars by 330 people on Northern Tool, wherein 227 people thought it worked well enough to get a perfect 5-star rating.
That said, there is a lot of recurring negative feedback across different online retail platforms that you should be aware of. A key concern raised by multiple buyers was with its overall durability. For example, one person reported that it stopped working right after it got wet by the rain. Regarding its more functional features, a couple of reviewers noted that the device struggled to receive radio signals indoors. Additionally, it lacked an option for external antennas, so it couldn't be upgraded. However, one consistent positive thing that reviewers praised was its sound quality, which is impressive considering Milwaukee isn't known as a speaker manufacturer. Not to mention, several buyers cited its long battery life and ability to charge other batteries as reasons they like it.
All in all, the Milwaukee Packout Radio is a solid pick if you're already locked into the M18 ecosystem and value booming sound on the job site. Just keep in mind that its durability and radio reception aren't flawless, so it's best suited for users prioritizing audio quality over perfection.
Other Milwaukee radio and speakers you can consider
Apart from Packout Radio, Milwaukee also offers other radios and speakers for you to choose from. For example, if you're married to the Packout integration, there's also the M12 Bluetooth Jobsite Speaker w/ Packout Compatibility, which is more compact, offers more mounting options, and has USB-C charging. In the same vein, it also has a few other radio options that work with its M12 battery system. For example, more than 300 people have given the M12 Radio + Charger an average rating of 4.3 stars. If you don't really care about having a radio, there's also the M12 Wireless Jobsite Speaker, which also has a USB-A charging port. But, if you want something that can play non-stop, Milwaukee offers a Wireless Jobsite Speaker model that can be powered by both the M12 and M18 battery systems, as well as plugged into your work site's power socket.
As for similar speakers that can work with M18 batteries but with longer connection ranges, there's the M18 Bluetooth Jobsite Speaker, which has a 200-foot range, and the M18 Bluetooth Jobsite Radio, which has a 120-foot range. While Milwaukee does sell M18 Jobsite Radio and M18 Jobsite Radio/Charge options, it's important to note that both models have received poor ratings. So far, both of these gadgets have garnered average ratings of three stars or less from more than a hundred reviewers. And of course, there's the M18 Bluetooth Jobsite Radio + Charger, which is also in the Milwaukee production pipeline.
How we came to our conclusion about Milwaukee Packout Radio + Charger
With how technology has progressed, many of us expect at least a reasonable sound quality from our speakers, especially scaled in terms of price. For this reason, this is still one of the main considerations we looked into when determining whether the Milwaukee Packout Radio With Built-In Charger is up to standard. Although this particular unit had several users who were dissatisfied with its radio signal capabilities, overall, the device received generally positive reviews regarding sound quality.
Next, we considered all the ways it can be used, such as via radio, Bluetooth, and an auxiliary cord, as this opens up its flexibility as an entertainment system. Additionally, since we're also evaluating it from the perspective of a charging device, we noted that many users praised its ability to charge both normal devices and M18 batteries. Alternatively, we listed other models that have this charging option available. Lastly, although it's not the lightest speaker in the product line, it does seamlessly integrate into the Milwaukee Packout system, thereby fulfilling its function well in this regard.