Does The US Military Use Snap-On Tools? Here's What You Should Know

Tools can be advertised in a few different ways. Some are more casual-use, intended for those who use their tools sparingly, while others are geared toward professionals who will use them rigorously. One category that tends to be overlooked, however, is military-grade tools. In the same way that there are now common household products that were previously intended for the military, there are common civilian tools that have become mainstays of the United States military. And there's one particular brand that has come to be used across the military's branches.

The minds behind Snap-on tools have partnered with the U.S. military to provide it with various products. Snap-on supplies the armed forces with everything from simple hand tools to storage options to even military-specific appliances. A notable entry in the Snap-on military catalogue is the Powerhawk P-16X rescue system, a battery-operated cutting and opening tool for rescuing people trapped in tight spots, with various attachments to get the job done. As it turns out, the partnership between the military and Snap-on is far from a recent development. The two entities have worked together for almost a full century, with a major conflict kickstarting their collaboration.