How Fast Is The BMW HP4? A Look At Its Top Speed And Acceleration Times

The BMW HP4 is what happens when BMW engineers are given free rein to design a race-ready road-legal sports bike. Initially launched in 2012, the HP4 was essentially a track version of the S 1000 RR, and was to the S 1000 RR what the Porsche 911 GT3 RS is to the regular 911 Carrera S: a lighter, quicker, and track-capable version.

As far as top speed is concerned, BMW only claimed a top speed above 200 km/h (124 mph), but MCN testing shows that the HP4 can hit a limited top speed of 186 mph. The standard BMW HP4 is powered by a 999cc four-stroke, four-cylinder engine borrowed from the 188-mph-capable BMW S 1000 RR, which produces a whopping 193 hp at 13,000 rpm and 82.6 lb-ft of torque, with a rev limit of 14,200 rpm. Regarding acceleration, its less powerful sibling, the S 1000 RR, is one of the quickest bikes out there, with a 0–60 time of under 3.0 seconds. The standard HP4, with its sophisticated launch control system, can do the 0-62 mph sprint in 2.9 seconds, according to BMW.

BMW discontinued the HP4 in 2014, but launched a spiritual successor in 2021. Dubbed the M 1000 RR, the new bike is a high-performance version of the S 1000 RR, continuing the HP4's track-focused philosophy and blistering performance.