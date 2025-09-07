How Fast Is The BMW HP4? A Look At Its Top Speed And Acceleration Times
The BMW HP4 is what happens when BMW engineers are given free rein to design a race-ready road-legal sports bike. Initially launched in 2012, the HP4 was essentially a track version of the S 1000 RR, and was to the S 1000 RR what the Porsche 911 GT3 RS is to the regular 911 Carrera S: a lighter, quicker, and track-capable version.
As far as top speed is concerned, BMW only claimed a top speed above 200 km/h (124 mph), but MCN testing shows that the HP4 can hit a limited top speed of 186 mph. The standard BMW HP4 is powered by a 999cc four-stroke, four-cylinder engine borrowed from the 188-mph-capable BMW S 1000 RR, which produces a whopping 193 hp at 13,000 rpm and 82.6 lb-ft of torque, with a rev limit of 14,200 rpm. Regarding acceleration, its less powerful sibling, the S 1000 RR, is one of the quickest bikes out there, with a 0–60 time of under 3.0 seconds. The standard HP4, with its sophisticated launch control system, can do the 0-62 mph sprint in 2.9 seconds, according to BMW.
BMW discontinued the HP4 in 2014, but launched a spiritual successor in 2021. Dubbed the M 1000 RR, the new bike is a high-performance version of the S 1000 RR, continuing the HP4's track-focused philosophy and blistering performance.
The HP4 had an even higher-performance sibling
In 2017, BMW introduced a limited-edition track-only version of the HP4 called the HP4 Race. The Race featured a carbon fibre monocoque frame and several other carbon fibre components that brought the wet weight down to 378 pounds (171.4 kg) with fuel. For perspective, that's identical to the lightweight Kawasaki Ninja 400, just with five times the power. It also featured a 15-way race-inspired adjustable traction control system, an electronically controlled suspension, launch control, and much more. The HP4 Race was limited to just 750 units and came with an eye-watering sticker price of $78,000.
The HP4 Race's engine made 215 hp at 13,900 rpm and a peak torque of 88.5 lb-ft at 10,000 rpm, with a rev limit of 14,500 rpm. It featured a lighter crank, more aggressive cam tuning, and an Akrapovič exhaust. Unlike the HP4, the HP4 Race did not have a speed limiter; Goodwood tested the bike and noted that it had a top speed of around 200 mph. BMW didn't provide any official figures for the HP4 Race's acceleration, but some estimate it to be similar to the HP4's 2.9 seconds.