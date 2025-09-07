What Is The Velcro On Seat Belt Clips For?

Seatbelts are some of the simplest mechanisms found in a car, ultimately just strips of fabric with a buckle and clip at one end. So why do so many of them also have an extraneous fabric loop? Or what about that weird little button of plastic punched into the middle of the strap?

The explanations are fairly straightforward (the fabric loop gives extra room in the event of a crash, and the button keeps the belt from retracting too far). But what about those little strips of Velcro-like material found on one side of the belt clips on both the driver and front passenger assemblies?

Sticking a piece of Velcro or even felt onto one side of a seatbelt clip seems like such a bizarre practice, and yet it's gotten to be fairly common in modern vehicles, and even rental cars. There's never an accompanying piece of Velcro for these strips to stick to, or any seatbelt accessories meant to attach to them. So why do they keep appearing?