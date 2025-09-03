The Unexpected Reason A Cheap Windshield Chip Repair Might Break The Bank

Your car's windshield is one of its most important parts, as it directly shields you from the wind (hence the name, although it's called "windscreen" in the U.K.) and other debris that gets thrown up as you drive along the road. Although this part of your vehicle is often made of laminated safety glass and is quite tough, it might still break when hit by a tiny rock at high speed.

If the damage is large enough (i.e., larger than an inch), experts recommend replacing the windshield immediately for safety. However, if the chip is small enough, you can perform a DIY windshield crack/chip repair, or bring it to a specialist who will do the job for you.

Repairs are generally much cheaper than replacement, but this might not be an option if the damage to your windshield is deep enough (even if the chip or crack is less than an inch long), or if the windshield fails during the repair process. When that happens, you'd have no choice but to buy a new windshield as soon as possible to stay safe while operating your car.