Harbor Freight Pocket Hole Jig: What To Know Before You Buy

Whether you're a beginner woodworker or a professional, there are some tools that should definitely be in your arsenal. For example, we've mentioned before that there are plenty of reasons why every woodworker can benefit from a pocket hole jig, especially if you value precision, stability, and want the option to hide ugly holes. Thankfully, if you're looking for an affordable option, Harbor Freight offers a Portable Pocket Hole Jig Kit from Drill Master. Designed to be portable, it has an anodized aluminum body, which weighs just under 4.6 lbs or about the heaviness of a standard drill. In addition, it measures 5 inches x 9.4 inches x 3.5 inches, which means its longest side is only about the length of a 10th-generation iPad. Designed to work on different thickness levels, you can also adjust the positions with its Zinc-plated steel clamp. Lastly, it uses steel drill guides, which it claims help improve hole-making precision.

In its product manual, Drill Master says that it comes with a pair of Hex Wrenches (2.5 mm and 3mm), a ⅜-inch wood drill bit, a depth collar, four countersink mounting screws, and two adjusting cap screws. Additionally, it has a hundred wood screws in different sizes (⅝-inch, 1-inch, 1.25-inch, and 1.5-inch). Given that Drill Master also manufactures the highly-rated 10 Amp 7-1/4 Inch Circular Saw, another beloved, great value Harbor Freight find, you may be wondering if its pocket hole jig is worth investing in.