Can Two People Ride A Café Racer Motorcycle? Yes, With These Mods

Café Racer motorcycles first appeared on the streets in the 1950s in London, when restless teenage "rockers" began stripping back and customizing their British bikes for power, speed, and agility. After the austerities of World War II, motorcycles were fast becoming an affordable platform to express the rebellious nature of the rock-and-roll age. Rockers began chopping and lightening their bikes for a more aggressive stance, lowering handlebars — or clipping grips straight onto forks — to bring the rider down low, reducing drag.

Some riders added chunky tires and gaiters to cope with dirty, rough roads, while others taped a black "X" across their headlamps, ostensibly to protect them from flying glass, while also signifying membership of this new subculture. Mudguards, side covers, side lights, mirrors, rear pegs, fairings — any accessories deemed unnecessary — were tossed aside to reduce weight. Seats were shortened and frames cut down, with a pronounced cowl added at the rear. There was an air of romance about the windswept cool of the Café Racer, but its minimalist, single-seat arrangement severely limited the practicalities of actually picking up a date.

While two people can indeed ride a Café Racer, that ride may not be altogether comfortable, safe, or even legal — unless the motorcycle is designed to carry two people. To ride pillion, modifications such as welding up a longer frame, adding a full-length seat, and bolting on rear footpegs may be required. However, some diehard enthusiasts would argue modifying a Café Racer for spaciousness and comfort goes against its entire ethos.